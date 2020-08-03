2 crore worth properties stolen from a house in Sainikpuri

Hyderabad: A massive amount of theft of property worth ₹2 crore took place in Sainikpuri area of the city today. The theft took place in the house of businessman Narsimha Reddy. The victim lodged a complaint on the issue with Kushaiguda police.

The DCP of the area Rakshita reacted on the issue. She said that they had booked a case in the issue and added that 1.73 kgs of gold and ₹ 2 lakh cash was stolen from the house. She also said that a Nepali family comprising of Watchman Bheem was staying in the area along with his wife for the last six months. The DCP that the theft took place when the victim’s family went out of the house on some work .

She said that the watchman family had disappeared from the area ever since the theft took place. Rakshita said that they had set up 7 teams to nab the culprits. She also said that they had kept special eye at all bus stands, railway stations and airport . She said that the theft took place between 6 pm to 8 pm in the Evening of Sunday.