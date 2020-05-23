2-day heatwave warning for Telangana

Hyderabad: On May 23, Jagtial recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.2 degree Celsius. A heat warning has been issued to Telangana for the next two days with people asked to avoid exposure to direct sunlight.

The Indian Meteorological Department in a bulleting on May 23 said isolated pockets in the state will experience heat wave condition from May 23 to May 25.

It advised citizens not to expose themselves directly to sunlight and take necessary precautions.

According to the bulletin of Telangana State Development Planning Society, On May 23, Jagtial district under Velgatoor Mandal, location Endapally Rajarampalli in Telangana recorded the highest maximum temperature of 47.2 degree Celsius followed by Mancherial (46.9), Kamareddy (45.8) and Hyderabad alerted (44.4).

Hyderabad recorded temperature on May 23

In Hyderabad, Bandlaguda (44.4), Medchal-Malkajgiri (44.2), Sangareddy (44.0), and Rangareddy (43.7).

Parts of the state have been experiencing heatwave conditions for around a month now with the mercury crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark at several places.

mohammedhussain.reporter@gmail.com

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.