2-day liquor ban in B’luru for MLCs bypolls

Bengaluru, Oct 26 : Sale and consumption of liquor has been prohibited in parts of this tech city from Monday to Wednesday for the biennial elections in the Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies on October 28, police said.

“Sale, consumption and procurement of all types of liquor are prohibited from October 26 evening to October 28 midnight in the Bangalore Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies where by-elections are due on Wednesday for the state legislative Council,” ordered city police commissioner Kamal Pant.

The by-elections are being held in 2 Graduates’ and 2 Teachers’ segments in Karnataka to fill vacancies caused after the term of the incumbent members lapsed in June.

The vacancies are in the state’s South East Graduates and West Graduates’ segments and Bangalore Teachers’ and the state’s North East Teachers’ constituencies.

“The ban on liquor is to prevent anti-social elements taking advantage of the situation after consuming it and indulging in acts of violence that will disrupt free and fair polling,” said the order.

In all, 40 candidates, including independents and members of the ruling BJP and opposition Congress and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) are in the fray.

Vote count is on November 2.

In the 75-member Council, the BJP has 28 seats, Congress 27, JD-S 14, one independent and one chairman, while four are vacant.

By-elections to two assembly segments in the city’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar and Sira in Tumakuru district are also being held on November 3 to fill the vacancies. Vote count is on November 10.

Source: IANS

