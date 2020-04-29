2 deaths, 125 new Covid cases in Delhi

New Delhi: With 125 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital reached 3,439 on Wednesday with toll mounting to 56 with two more deaths.

A total of 14 patients have recovered on Wednesday, according to the Delhi Health Bulletin.

“At least 1,092 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 2,291 cases are active,” the Health Department said.

The Covid toll in Delhi has jumped to 56 with two new deaths.

Source: IANS

