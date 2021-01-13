2 Delhi Police Head Constables held for taking bribes

2 Delhi Police Head Constables held for taking bribes

New Delhi, Jan 13 : The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested two Delhi Police Head Constables and two others in two separate cases of alleged bribery, officials said.

A CBI official said that in the first case, Ajeet Sharma, posted as Head Constable at Connaught Place Police Station, and two private persons named Rakesh Gupta and Lala were arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000.

The official said that a case was registered on a complaint alleging that the accused demanded a bribe from the complainant to run his shop by the road side in Connaught Place.

“CBI laid a trap and caught a private person while accepting bribe of Rs 25,000 on behalf of Sharma from the complainant,” the official said.

The official said that the arrested accused were produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.

The official said that in the another case, the agency arrested Head Constable Sanjiv Kumar posted at Bhajanpura Police Station for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from the complainant.

The official said that it has been alleged that he has demanded a bribe from the complainant for promising favour to him in a case of theft registered against him in the police station.

He was also sent to judicial custody by the court.

