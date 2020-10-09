2 die as truck rams into factory in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 9 : The driver and his helper were killed in Delhi early Friday in a fatal accident when their truck carrying iron rods rammed into a furniture factory.

“The driver Arif Ali and the helper Mumtaz Ali succumbed to their injuries in the accident. Both were residents of Hapur in Uttar Pradesh,” said R.P. Meena, DCP South East Delhi.

According to police the truck was coming from Anandmai Marg after it left Okhla industrial area at around 4 a.m. and was headed to a warehouse in Haryana’s Palwal.

After reaching the Mehrauli – Badarpur Road in southeast Delhi it lost control and rammed into the furniture factory. There is a possibility that the driver fell asleep at the wheel.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.