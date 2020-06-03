2 die as car hits bike in Lalitpur

Lalitpur: Two persons died and as many were injured when a speeding car hit a bike near a petrol pump in Lalitpur city of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

Four labourers were travelling on a bike and when a car hit it from behind on Tuesday, police said.

They were rushed to the hospital, where Sumit Ahirwar (25) and Dinesh Singh (39) were declared brought dead. The two others were referred to Jhansi for better treatment.

Police have seized the car and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Source: PTI

