2 ex-chairmen of DMC write to LG; express concern over communal atmosphere

New Delhi: Two former chairmen of Delhi Minorities Commission, Kamal Faruqi and Dr Zafarul-Islam Khan have written a joint letter to Anil Baijil, Lt. Governor Delhi, expressing concern over the ‘fast deteriorating communal atmosphere’ in Delhi.

The former chairmen said in their joint letter that “If unchecked, these hateful events may lead to a situation which devastated our city in February 2020.”

In their letter, they referred to a number of recent incidents in Delhi like holding an unauthorized demonstration at Jantar Mantar where the threat of slaughter of Muslims was made; a self-styled Hindutva militant stopped a Muslim in the street and misbehaved with him and when a police officer tried to explain the law to him, the officer himself was suspended; one Pinki Chaudhari, who was involved in the demo, has been appearing on TV channels hurling abuses at the Prophet of Islam and Muslims, yet he has not been arrested; some local people communalised the issue of a proposed Haj House in Dwarka and had earlier attacked mosque-goers in the same area; a group of zealots tried to desecrate Dargah Madad Ali Shah in Rohini’s Sector 25, performed Hindu rituals near the Dargah and threatened its caretaker Aqeel Ahmad to vacate the shrine within ten days.

The former chairmen of DMC said: “It is our sincere and earnest submission that such hate-mongering must be firmly checked lest it leads to events like the Delhi riots of February 2020 which will dent our secular polity and peace, and shame us in the eyes of the world.”