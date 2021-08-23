2 get life term for raping girl in Jharkhand

Simdega: A Jharkhand court on Monday sentenced two persons to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl in Simdega district in June 2019.

The court of District and Sessions Judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 each on the two convicts.

The incident took place in Kasiarpaani village in Kurdeg police station area when the girl was sleeping in the courtyard of her relative’s house where she had come to attend a marriage function.

The duo had kidnapped the girl and took her on a motorcycle to Jharanmore forest, where they raped her.