2 GHMC sanitation staff die working in manhole

Hyderabad: Two contract workers of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)’s sanitation wing on Wednesday died in the manhole while working.

Anthaiah and Siva went missing after they entered the manhole to clean a sewerage line in Sahebnagar.

Local reports said that the contractor forced both the workers to clean the line at night, even as rules do not permit such practice. It is being said that Siva first entered the manhole and after he went missing, Anthaiah had got in.

They are feared dead because of asphyxiation.

Following information, police and fire department officials rushed to the spot and recovered the body of Siva while efforts were on to find Anthaiah.

Sir @KTRoffice @KTRTRS this what happening in search of GHMC WORKER BODY they didn't find the body.OUR MLA sir sudheer reddy is here we almost losing our hopes on finding body . So plese do something more sir .@TV9Telugu @NtvTeluguLive @ANI @ANINewsUP pic.twitter.com/covCof5iMg — Nimmanagotikrishnaprasad (@the_fan_of_nkp_) August 4, 2021

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A Revanth Reddy expressed sorrow on the incident and demanded that the state government pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh each to the affected families.