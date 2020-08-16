2 govt school teachers suspended for not hoisting tricolour in UP’s Banda

By Minhaj Adnan Published: 16th August 2020 1:42 pm IST

Banda (UP): Two teachers in Uttar Pradesh’s Banda district have been suspended for not hoisting the national flag in a government school on the Independence Day, an official said on Sunday.

According to Basic Education Officer Harishchandra Nath, the action was taken against the teachers after a video was obtained which showed that national flag was not hoisted at a upper primary (Class 6 to Class 8) government school in Sirsauna village in Naraini area of the district on the Independence Day.

Nath said, “headmaster Manoj Ahirwar and assistant teacher Ganga Pooja have been suspended with immediate effect.”

READ:  Tigress found dead in UP's Dudhwa buffer zone

Block Education Officer of Jaspura and Kamasin blocks have been asked to probe the matter and submit their reports within 15 days, the officer said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close