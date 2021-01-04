2 held after Gurugram gunfight

Gurugram, Jan 4 : The Crime Branch unit of Gurugram police arrested two dreaded criminals after a gun battle early Monday. However, three others from the gang who had been involved in crimes across Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab, managed to escape using the cover of darkness.

The incident took place in Rithoj village and it was the crime team of sector 39 who arrested the two criminals after they sustained gunshot wounds in their legs. An SUV and two pistols were recovered from their possession.

Two policemen also suffered bullet injuries in the shootout, an official said.

All injured were being treated at the Civil Hospital Sector-10A in Gurugram.

Those arrested have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Sonu of Charkhi Dadri and Sandeep of Hanuman district in Rajasthan.

Those who fled have been identified as Shri Bhagwan of Rohtak, Amit of Bikaner and Rahul Barar of Bathinda in Punjab.

According to the police, all the criminals were involved in heinous crimes committed in Rajasthan and Punjab.

The gunfight broke out at around 4 a.m.

“All the five criminals in a Mahindra Scorpio were intercepted by the police team headed by Sub-Inspector Rajkumar near the Badshahpur government school on the Sohna Road after a tip-off.

“As they realised the police were chasing them, the accused tried to flee by firing on the police party.

“The police retaliated and several rounds of fires were used in which two accused received bullet injuries. Soon the police were able to overpower them,” ACP (crime), Preet Pal Sangwan said.

“Both criminals Sunil and Sandeep were hit on their legs during the gunfight and the remaining culprits managed to escape the spot due to darkness. The injured criminals were taken into custody and were treated at a Gurugram civil hospital,” Sangwan said.

Policeman Kapil received bullet injury on his shoulder and his colleague Sandeep received gunshot wounds in his leg during the firing exchange and were admitted at the same hospital, a senior police official said.

A man hunt is on for the absconders, Sangwan added.

