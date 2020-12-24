2 held for ATM theft in Gurugram

Gurugram, Dec 24 : The Gurugram police have arrested two members of a gang who were involved in a case of uprooting and stealing money from an ATM machine in Fazilwas village in Gurugram district in November 2019.

The police have recovered Rs 8,000 and a weapon used in uprooting the ATM machine from their possession. The arrested accused have been identified as Istaq and Shahid, both residents of Haryana’s Nuh district. The police had already arrested six members of the gang and had recovered Rs 30,000 cash along with parts of the ATM machine.

“A police team of Manesar Crime Branch arrested the culprits from Pataudi area on Monday,” Subhash Boken, spokesperson of Gurugram police, said on Thursday.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the ATM theft by breaking the locks of the machine.

The accused were produced before a court on Thursday which sent them judicial custody, Boken said.

On November 14 2019, the police had received a complaint from Bhawani Shankar, a manager at a private bank situated in Fazilwas village, which said that miscreants have fled with the ATM machine installed outside the bank premises. Following this a case was registered at the Bilaspur police station.

