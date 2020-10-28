2 held for bid to smuggle shark fins to Dubai

NehaPublished: 28th October 2020 10:05 pm IST
Chennai: Over 23 kgs of shark fins that were allegedly being smuggled to Dubai by two passengers through the airport here were seized on Wednesday, Customs officials said.

The fins, weighing 23.5 kgs and valued at Rs 16.50 lakhs, were concealed in carton boxes being carried by the two passengers, a press release from the Customs said.

The passengers have been detained for interrogation and further investigation begun, the release said.

The shark fins used in soups are an expensive delicacy at restaurants overseas, an official said.

In China, consumption of the fins is believed to bring good health, he said.

Source: PTI

