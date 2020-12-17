2 held for kidnapping eight-year-old boy

Gurugram, Dec 17 : A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Gurugram Police, led by ACP Crime Preet Pal Sangwan, arrested two men on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping an eight-year-old boy from Ullawas village in Gurugram on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Dharamvir and Vishnu, both resident of Mathura district in Uttar Pradesh, were arrested on the basis of a tip-off which the police received while investigating the case. The boy was also successfully rescued from the abductors from Palwal district.

According to the police, on December 16 at around 2.30 p.m., Jatin was kidnapped by two men from Ullawas village. One of the accused Dharamvir, an auto driver, used his auto for kidnapping.

“The kidnappers made a ransom call to the boy’s father, Balraj, three hours after the kidnapping. They even threatened him of dire consequences if he informed the polcie,’ the police said.

“Dharamvir was the mastermind behind the kidnapping. He knew that the boy’s father is a reach man and can pay huge ransom,” Sangwan said.

A case was been registered under relevant sections of the IPC at Sector-65 police station on Wednesday itself.

