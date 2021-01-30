2 held in Gurugram for robbing people posing as police officers

Gurugram, Jan 30 : The Crime Branch unit of Gurugram Police has arrested two wanted criminals, who robbed people at gun point while posing as police officers, the police said on Saturday.

The Haryana government had fixed a bounty of Rs 5,000 each on their arrest.

With the arrest of the duo, the police claimed to have solved four cases of loot and snatching which the accused had committed in Gurugram and Rajasthan.

The arrested culprits have been identified as Vinod from Jhajjar and Naveen from Gurugram district.

The arrested duo was nabbed by the Crime Branch unit led by sub-inspector Dalpat Singh from the Basai Road after a tip-off.

“During interrogation, the accused revealed that they used to stop vehicles claiming to be policemen and then on the pretext of searching the vehicles, they robbed people of their belongings on gun point,” said Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime).

The accused had also robbed Rajsthan-based farmers on the Delhi-Jaipur Expressway on December 5, 2020, the police said.

