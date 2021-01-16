2 held in Jharkhand for jewellery theft in Delhi

Ranchi, Jan 16 : Two people were arrested onboard a train in Jharkhand’s Giridih district for robbing a jewellery shop in Delhi, police said on Saturday.

Police officials also claimed to have recovered jewellery worth Rs 86 lakh was recovered from their possession.

According to the police, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) raided the A2 coach of Kalka Mail going towards Howarah from Delhi, at Hazaribagh road railway station on Friday night.

Acting on a tip-off, the RPF carried out a security check inside the train and apprehended both of them.

During the check, Pintu Shekh and his brother Ahmad were arrested from berth number 16 and 18 of Kalka Mail.

Hazaribagh RPF in-charge Pakanj Kumar had a video call with the Delhi police to identify both the criminals. Besides jewellery, police have also seized a mobile phone and dry fruits packets from them.

The arrestees informed the police that eight people had looted a jewellery shop near Rohini bus stand. They were going back to their home with their share after the theft.

Further, manhunt has been launched to nab the other accused.

