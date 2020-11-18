2 injured in grenade attack on security forces in Pulwama

News Desk 1Published: 18th November 2020 6:54 pm IST

Srinagar, Nov 18 : Two civilians were injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade on security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday evening, official sources said.

Sources said terrorists had targeted a party of police and the CRPF at Kakpora in Pulwama, but the grenade missed and exploded on the road causing splinter injuries to two civilians.

The injured have been moved to the hospital for treatment.

Additional teams of security forces have reached the spot. The area has been cordoned off and searches have been started to track down the attackers.

