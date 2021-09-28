2 Iranians among 4 held in Bengaluru for drug peddling

The two Iran nationals were staying illegally in an apartment near Bidadi.

By ANI|   Posted by Sakina Fatima  |   Published: 28th September 2021 11:59 am IST
Bengaluru: Central Crime Branch (CCB) on has arrested four persons including two Iran nationals for allegedly peddling drugs in Bengaluru, police said.

Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru City Police said that arrested Iranians were overstaying on student visas.

 “CCB arrest 4 drug peddlers including 2 Iranians, overstaying on student visa procured hybrid cannabis seeds through the darknet and grown at home using Ultraviolet lights. Case booked under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) and Foreigners Act,” said Sandeep Patil in a tweet.

The police have seized marijuana worth Rs 1 crore, 130 marijuana plants, LSD blotting papers and a car.

