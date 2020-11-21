2 Jaish associates nabbed from J&K

Srinagar, Nov 21 : The J&K Police in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district have arrested two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) associates from Awantipora who were involved in providing shelter and transport of arms, officials said on Saturday.

They have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan, resident of Wagad Tral and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh resident of Chatlam Pampore.

Police said as per the investigations, they were providing logistic support and shelter, besides transporting of arms and ammunition of the terrorists in Pampore and Tral areas.

“They were also found involved in passing sensitive information to the terrorists of proscribed outfit JeM. Incriminating material have been recovered from their possession,” police said.

Police have registered an FIR and further investigations were underway.

Source: IANS

