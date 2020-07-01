2 killed, 3 injured as car rams into truck in Bihar

Aurangabad: Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after a car rammed into a stationary truck in Bihar’s Aurangabad district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place near Ramabandh on National Highway 139 in the morning when a sport utility vehicle (SUV) rammed into a truck parked beside the highway, Aurangabad Deputy Superintendent of Police Anup Kumar said.

The occupants of the car were returning to their home in Bhola Bigaha village in Nalanda district after attending a wedding at Dhibar village in Aurangabad district on Tuesday night, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Anuj Singh and Mithilesh Kumar Singh, brother and uncle of the bridegroom, the officer said, adding their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The injured persons were admitted to the Sadar hospital in Aurangabad, where doctors referred them to the Anugrah Narayan Magadh Medical College and Hospital in Gaya, he added.

