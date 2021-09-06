2 killed, 4 missing as rains continue to pound Telangana

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed and four were missing in separate incidents in Telangana as heavy rains continue to lash parts of Telangana.

The Hyderabad Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains at few places in the state on Monday and Tuesday.

Heavy to very heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtiyal, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Janagaon, Ydadari Bhuvanagiri, Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajigiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Mahabubnagar and Nagarkurnool district, it said.

Incessant rains for last two-three days have paralysed normal life in some areas. Overflowing rivulets, lakes, streams, tanks and other water bodies led to inundation of low-lying areas and disrupted vehicular traffic.

Two persons were killed and four went missing in separate incidents since Sunday. A 23-year-old youth was washed away in a stream while taking selfie in Mahabubnagar district. Shivaprasad was taking selfie while standing on the bund of Dondubi Vagu. According to police, he accidentally fell into the stream which was in spate and drowned. His body was recovered some distance away.

Shivaprasad was accompanied by his cousin Geeta Madhu. Though she raised an alarm, people near the stream could not rescue him despite their best efforts.

A drum beater was drowned in an overflowing stream in Vikarabad district. Goraiah (35) along with seven other drum beaters were trying to cross the stream on return to their village Dornal after beating drum (dappu) at a local festival. Two of them Goraiah and Krishna were washed away while crossing check dam. While Krishna was saved by one of them, Goraiah was washed away. After six-hour-long search operation, divers recovered his body.

Four persons went missing in different parts of the state and feared killed. A 30-year-old was washed in flood water along with his motor bike in Sangareddy district.

In Siddipet district, two persons were washed away in a flooded stream. A group of 10 people belonging to a family had gone to the stream. Four of them got into the water for a bath. While two persons were rescued by a local resident, the other two were washed away. Search was on for them.

Continued rains inundated low-lying areas in several towns and villages. Water entered the houses in few colonies in Karimnagar.