2 killed, 6 injured in New Jersey shooting

By News Desk 1 Published: 14th September 2020 11:36 am IST
Washington, Sep 14 : Two people were killed and six others injured after a shooting at an off-campus party near a university in the US state of New Jersey, officials said.

The shooting took place at around 1.30 a.m. on Sunday near Rutgers University on Delafield Street in New Brunswick, Xinhua news agency quoted Rutgers police as saying in a statement.

Local authorities said it was unknown how many suspects fired the bullets, striking down party goers after someone shouted and interrupted the gathering.

Information related to the identities of the suspects was limited.

Police found eight people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

They were transferred to an area hospital where two male victims were pronounced dead.

The New Brunswick Police Department was actively investigating the incident and asked people with information and those near the scene who might have knowledge to contact the detectives.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

