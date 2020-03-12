2 killed, 7 injured in clash between families over Holi rituals

A+ A-

Bhiwani: Two people were killed and seven others sustained injuries after a clash broke out between two families here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Subhash and Manveer.

A fight broke out on Monday night when the two families were performing rituals pertaining to Holi.

“A woman named Subash and a man Manveer succumbed to injuries. The fight broke between the two families on the day of Holi. The argument first broke out between the two women over some ritual. Seven people from both sides were also injured,” said a police official handling the matter while speaking to ANI.

Both the groups attacked each other with sticks and sharp weapons.

A case has been registered and an investigation into the matter is underway.