2 killed as car rams into truck in UP’s Fatehpur

By Qayam Published: June 29, 2020, 3:23 pm IST
accident

Fatehpur: Two persons were killed and three others injured when the car they were travelling in hit a stationary truck in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred in Tharion area at around 6 am when the car’s tyre burst leading to its collision with the truck, they said.

Shamsher (40) and Noor Sayed (36) died on the spot in the accident, police said.

The injured were rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, they said.

Police said the four car passengers were going from Vaishali in Bihar to Haryana, police said.

Source: PTI
