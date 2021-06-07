2 killed in Lebanon clashes among Palestinian factions

Violent clashes started on Sunday after members of the Fatah movement raided the house of a Palestinian national wanted over drug trafficking, Xinhua news agency reported.

Two people were killed and several others injured in clashes among Palestinian factions.

Beirut: Two people were killed and several others injured in clashes among Palestinian factions in the Rashidieh camp in Lebanon.

 It added that a number of people were besieged in their houses in the vicinity of the ongoing clashes inside the second most populous Palestinian refugee camp in Lebanon.

The Rashidieh camp, located on the coast five kilometres south of city of Tyre, houses some 34,584 refugees.

