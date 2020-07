Fatehpur: Two people were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle in Tharion area, police said on Wednesday.

Ajay Paswan (32) and Pintu (25) were injured in the incident that took place on Tuesday night and were taken to the hospital where they died during treatment, police said.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified people and the bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, they said.

No arrests have been made in the case so far, they said.

Source: PTI