2 LA County Sheriff’s Dept deputies shot in ambush

Los Angeles, Sep 13 : Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were shotin an apparent ambush and are in critical condition, authorities said.

“The deputies were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition,” Xinhua news agency quoted the Sheriff’s Department as saying in a tweet on Saturday night.

“They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large,” it added.

Both deputies were shot in Compton, a city situated south of downtown Los Angeles, and transported to a local hospital, according to the department.

Law enforcement officials were searching for the suspect/suspects after the attack.

Source: IANS

