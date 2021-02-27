2 LeT associates held in J&K’s Bandipora

By IANS|   Published: 27th February 2021 5:48 am IST
Srinagar, Feb 26 : Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed outfit LeT were arrested from J&K’s Bandipora on Friday and some explosives seized from their possession, police said.

Police said acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police, in a joint operation along with army’s 13 RR and CRPF’s 45 Bn apprehended Ghulam Mohi-ud-din Khan, resident of Paribal, and Riyaz Ahmad Bhat, resident of Bonikhan Mohalla from Bonikhan Mohalla, in Hajin.

“During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that both the arrested terrorist associates were providing shelter, logistics and other material support to active terrorists of LeT in Sumbal and Hajin areas of Bandipora,” police said.

Ammunition and explosives including two live grenades and eight live rounds of AK-47 have been recovered from their possession.

