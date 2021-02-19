2 LeT terrorist associates held in J&K’s Bandipora

By IANS|   Published: 20th February 2021 12:28 am IST
Srinagar, Feb 19 : Two terrorist associates linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT were arrested in J&K’s Bandipora and explosives recovered from their possession, officials said on Friday.

Police said acting on specific inputs, Bandipora police, along with army and CRPF personnel, set up a joint checkpoint near Papachan Bandipora bridge and apprehended the two, identified as Abid Waza, resident of Bandipora and Bashir Ahmad Gojer, a resident of Malangam in Bandipora.

As per police records, the two were involved in providing shelter, logistics and other support to active terrorists in the area. Besides, they were tasked by their handlers to carry out grenade attacks on security forces in Bandipora.

Police said incriminating materials, including two live hand grenades, have been seized from their possession.

