2 Maoists held in Jharkhand, arms and ammunition seized

Ranchi, Dec 28 : Two Maoist guerrillas carrying Rs 10 lakh reward each on their heads were arrested on Monday in Jharkhand. One of them was involved in the killing of a Superintendent of Police.

Police seized two Insas rifles, two SLRs, three rifles, unspecified number of cartridges, 1,000 detonators and bombs from them.

“Maoist guerrillas Prashant Da alias Chutka Manjhi alias Suraj Da, and Sudhir alias Suleman Kisku, carrying Rs 10 lakh reward each, have been arrested. Sudhir was involved in the killing of Pakur SP Amarjeet Balihar in 2013,” said Sudarsan Mandal, Santhal Paragana Range DIG.

Sudhir was active in Dumka and other parts of the state.

