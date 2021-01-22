2 Maoists nabbed in Telangana forest area during combing ops: Police

Hyderabad: Two Maoists were nabbed by the Telangana police in a forest area in Mulugu district, bordering Chhattisgarh, during combing operations along with Central forces, police said on Friday.

The two were caught with some explosive material on Thursday, they said.

During the combing operations, police found some members of the banned organisation armed with firearms and deadly weapons like knives, bows and arrows and were allegedly planting explosives with intention to kill security personnel.

“…On seeing the police party they tried to escape.

However two of them were caught by the police party along with some explosive material and were brought to Venkatapuram police station immediately at 3.30 pm due to security risk in Chelimela forest area,” a police release said.

The arrested Maoists told police that they joined the party in 2018 as sympathisers. Later they were ‘promoted’ as Dandakaranya Aadivaasi Kissan Mazdoor Sangham (DKAKMS) members.

During this period they allegedly participated in several sabotage activities, the release added.