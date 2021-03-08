2 Maoists surrender in Jharkhand

Ranchi, March 8 : Two Maoists carrying bounties on their heads, surrendered before police in Jharkhand on Monday.

The insurgents were TSPC zonal commander Raghubansh Ganjhu alias Chiretan and sub zonal commander Lakshman Ganjhu alias Patthar. They surrendered with one SLR, one pistol, 145 live cartridges, three SLR magazine among other things.

According to the police, the insurgents surrendered before Chatra Police Deputy Commissioner (DC) Divyanshu Jha and Superintendent of Police (SP) Rishbh Jha.

Raghubansh was carrying Rs 10 lakh reward and he was facing seven criminal cases. Lakshman was carrying Rs 1 lakh reward on his head and he was facing 14 criminal cases.

Maoist Guerrillas are active in 18 of the 24 districts of the state.

