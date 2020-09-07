2 members of Babbar Khalsa held in Delhi

By Mansoor Published: 7th September 2020 1:13 pm IST
New Delhi: Two suspected members of banned terrorist group Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested following a brief exchange of fire in northwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Bhupender alias Dilawar Singh and Kulwant Singh, both residents of Ludhiana, the police said, adding that they were also wanted in some cases in Punjab.

The special cell of Delhi Police nabbed the two on Saturday night, they said.

Six pistols and 40 cartridges have been recovered from them, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said.

Source: PTI
