2 military personnel killed in terror attack in Pakistan

The statement said that one terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Updated: 27th September 2022 7:38 am IST
2 military personnel killed in terror attack in Pakistan
ians

Islamabad: Two military personnel were killed when terrorists targeted security forces’ checkpost in South Waziristan district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, a military statement said.

The statement from the military media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), said on Monday that the troops responded promptly following the attack, adding that during an exchange of fire, two soldiers of the Pakistani Army lost lives.

Also Read
Will IMF continue its loan programme under Pakistan’s new finance minister?

The statement said that one terrorist was also killed in retaliatory fire, Xinhua news agency reported.

MS Education Academy

Area clearance was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area, the statement added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button