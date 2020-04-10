2 minor girls among 48 COVID-19 cases in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Two minor girls are among 48 COVID-19 positive cases detected in Odisha, said the health department on Friday.
The state government released the travel history of last four COVID-19 cases on Friday.
According to the state government, case number 47 and 48 who tested positive for COVID-19 are aged 9 and 5, respectively. These two girls belong to Jharpada area of Bhubaneswar.
Both the minor girls are close relatives of state’s patient number 42, said the government.
A 37-year-old relative of these two girls has also tested positive for COVID-19.
The two minor girls and the 37-year-old woman had visited AIIMS Bhubaneswar on April 4 and 5 to attend to their relative (case number 42) who was undergoing treatment at the hospital.
The government has also released the travel history of case number 45, who is a 20-year-old youth of Golamunda in Kalahandi district.
He came in contact with the first COVID-19 patient of the district, who had returned from Bahrain, on April 4.
The youth later tested positive for the virus on April 9.
