2 minutes of aerobic exercise daily will keep your mind sharp

By News Desk 1 Published: 12th September 2020 6:08 pm IST
2 minutes of aerobic exercise daily will keep your mind sharp

London, Sep 12 : Researchers in Sweden have found that even two minutes of aerobic exercise can have a positive effect on brain function in young adults.

According to a recent review, published in the journal Translational Sports Medicine, just opting for a single exercise workout has positive effects on learning and memory in young adults.

Previous studies have shown that physical exercise improves mental health and cognitive function.

“Exercise makes you smart. The purpose of this systematic review was to evaluate the current literature examining the acute effects of a single exercise workout on learning and memory functions in young adults,” said study author Peter Blomstrand from the Jonkoping University in Sweden.

READ:  Neena Gupta: Looking after a baby alone and working was tough

For the findings, the research team included 13 relevant studies for the review.

The types of exercise that were studied involved walking, running, and bicycling in individuals between 18 to 35 years of age.

Investigators found that aerobic exercise for two minutes to one hour at moderate to high intensity improved attention, concentration, and learning and memory functions for up to two hours.

They noted that the results may have important education-related implications.

The researchers said there was a connection between exercise and “learning ability,” which suggests that exercising before you work or study could be beneficial — though they said more research was needed to identify “optimal exercise strategies”.

READ:  Modelling, films and drug charges -- thread that binds Ragini and Sanjana

“This systematic review shows that aerobic, physical exercise before encoding improves learning and memory functions in young adults,” the study authors wrote.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close