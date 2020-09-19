2 miscreants shot during encounter with Noida police, hospitalised

Gautam Budh Nagar: Two miscreants were shot on their legs in an encounter with security forces on Saturday, as they attacked the police officers while attempting to escape after stealing mobile phones in Noida here.

The incident took place in Sector 58 here, where the two accused were reportedly fleeing after snatching mobile phones of people during their morning walks. As soon as the police got information about the incident, the officers rushed to catch the accused.

The accused then attacked the police following which they were shot. They were then sent to the district hospital for treatment and are currently stable. Meanwhile, two cell phones, a pistol, and one bike have been confiscated from the spot.

“On Friday evening, an incident of a mobile phone being snatched was reported from Noida’s Sector 58 due to which our team was on alert. Several such incidents have been reported for some time here. Today morning, two persons snatched a phone and started fleeing, so the police got to know about it and surrounded them,” Rannvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said.

“On being surrounded, they attacked the police team to which the police retaliated and the two got injured. They were then taken to the hospital.

Both the accused are from Delhi and have admitted to several such crimes. A case of loot and murder had been registered against one of the accused earlier, and we are trying to gather more information about the two,” he added.

Further investigation is underway.

Source: ANI