2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in TN; Toll rises to 5

Chennai: Two more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the toll due to the disease in the state to five, the government said.

A 60-year old man from the city and a 71-year old man of Ramanathapuram in southern Tamil Nadu died in the government Stanely Medical College Hospital here, a release said.

The city resident admitted to the hospital on Wednesday died in the early hours of Sunday without responding to treatment, it said.

The 71-year old man had died on Thursday and tests results of his samples on Sunday confirmed he was affected by the coronavirus, the release added.

The state had on Saturday reported deaths of two coronavirus patients. A 54-year old man who died in Madurai last month was the first COVID-19 fatality in the state.

Source: PTI

