2 more injured in Lebanon’s fuel tank blast sent to Turkey

Beirut: Two more Lebanese suffering from severe burn injuries sustained in the fuel tank explosion on August 15 were transferred to Turkey, local media reported.

Turkish Ambassador to Lebanon Ali Baris Ulusoy said on Wednesday that “his country is ready to receive more injuries if the Lebanese government requests it”, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ulusoy added that three people had already carried to Turkey for medical treatment based on the demand by the Lebanese government.

Lebanon’s caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan said that some injured people were sent for treatment to Turkey given the shortage in necessary medicines and materials in the country due to the current financial crisis.

Turkey donated medications worth $300,000 to support Lebanon in July.

A fuel tank exploded in the town of Tleil in the northern district of Akkar, killing at least 28 people and wounding 79 others. The victims and injured included army personnel.