18 Mar 2020, Wed
2 more test COVID-19 positive in Bengaluru

Posted by Qayam Published: March 18, 2020, 3:38 pm IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Health Minister B. Sriramulu on Wednesday confirmed two more positive coronavirus cases in the state, raising the total to 13.

“Two more COVID-19 cases have been registered in Bengaluru on Wednesday, taking the total infected cases to 13,” tweeted Sriramulu.

He said the two new cases included a 56-year-old city-based man who returned from the US on March 6 and a 25-year-old woman who returned from Spain.

“Both are admitted in designated isolated hospital,” Sriramulu added.

Source: IANS

Topics:
Top Stories
