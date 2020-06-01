2 more test COVID-19 positive in UP’s Shamli district

Muzaffarnagar: Two more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli on Sunday, taking the total number cases in the district to nine, officials said.

The district magistrate said that both the men had returned from Noida on May 28.

They have been shifted to a COVID-19 hospital on, the official said..

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.