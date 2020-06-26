2 more test positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram, total tally 147

Aizawl: Two more persons, including a three-year-old girl, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally to 147, government sources said.

According to a statement issued by the information and public relations department, a total of 1,140 samples were tested at Zoram Medical College (ZMC) and Lunglei Civil hospital on Thursday, following which a three-year old girl and a 23-year-old woman, both from Aizawl, were found to have contracted the disease.

Both of them were undergoing institutional quarantine, upon their arrival in the state from Maharashtra, the statement said.

They were admitted to ZMC on Friday morning, it added.

At least 17 people — eight men and nine women — were discharged from ZMC and another Covid-19 Care Centre (CCC) in Lawngtlai on Friday.

All of them have been advised to monitor their health over the next seven days.

Mizoram currently has 100 active COVID-19 cases, while 47 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state has not reported any death due to coronavirus.

According to a health official, altogether 11,672 samples have been tested till Thursday in the state, — 11,426 at ZMC, 188 at Lunglei civil hospital and 58 samples were examined at facilities outside the state.

Source: PTI