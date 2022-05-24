2 Muslim women among Time’s 100 ‘most influential people of 2022’

Two noted Muslim women— President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Afghanistan journalist Hoda Khamosh have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time magazine on Monday.

Samia Suluhu Hassan

62-year-old Samia Suluhu Hassan is a Tanzanian politician who is serving as the sixth and current president of Tanzania.

She has given Tanzania a diplomatic face-lift after the isolation during the Magufuli era.

“President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March 2021, and her leadership has been well received. That year has made a big difference to Tanzania. A door has opened for dialogue between political rivals, steps have been taken to rebuild trust in the democratic system, efforts have been made to increase press freedom, and women and girls have a new role model,” wrote the magazine about the first female President in the history of Tanzania.

Hoda Khamosh

26-year-old Hoda Khamosh is a well-known women’s rights activist, journalist, and campaigner who has launched several public programs to raise awareness of issues related to women’s health.

“Before the Taliban returned, Khamosh visited schools to promote empowerment and broke taboos around women’s health issues. She wrote poetry, and spoke of running for President. After Kabul fell, Khamosh risked arrest among the many brave women publicly demanding their rights,” wrote Time.

As per media reports, Khamosh was one of six Afghan women who were invited to sit with Taliban officials as they made their first invited visit to a Western country since taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021 to discuss the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.

100 celebrities of the world have been included in it from different fields from business to politics. Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani is also included in this list from India’s side. At the same time, the name of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who became popular all over the world after the Ukraine war, is also in this list.

Here is the full list

TITANS

Gautam Adani

Tim Cook

Oprah Winfrey

Christine Lagarde

Michelle Yeoh

Kris Jenner

Andy Jassy

Sally Rooney

Hwang Dong-hyuk

Sam Bankman-Fried

Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan

Elizabeth Alexander

David Zaslav

LEADERS

Karuna Nundy

Khurram Parvez

Mia Mottley

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ketanji Brown Jackson

Joe Rogan

Xi Jinping

Ursula von der Leyen

Ron DeSantis

Joe Biden

Yoon Suk-yeol

Vladimir Putin

Olaf Scholz

Samia Suluhu Hassan

Kevin McCarthy

Abiy Ahmed

Kyrsten Sinema

Gabriel Boric

Letitia James

Valeriy Zaluzhnyy

Lynn Fitch

Umar Ata Bandial

Sun Chunlan

INNOVATORS

Zendaya

Taika Waititi

Miranda Lambert

Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls

Josh Wardle

Michelle Zauner

Demna

Timnit Gebru

Mike Cannon-Brookes

Bela Bajaria

Sevgil Musaieva

Francis Kéré

David Vélez

Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy

ARTISTS

Simu Liu

Andrew Garfield

Zoë Kravitz

Sarah Jessica Parker

Amanda Seyfried

Quinta Brunson

Pete Davidson

Channing Tatum

Nathan Chen

Mila Kunis

Jeremy Strong

Faith Ringgold

Ariana DeBose

Jazmine Sullivan

Michael R. Jackson

ICONS

Mary J. Blige

Dmitry Muratov

Issa Rae

Keanu Reeves

Adele

Rafael Nadal

Maya Lin

Jon Batiste

Nadine Smith

Peng Shuai

Hoda Khamosh

PIONEERS

Candace Parker

Frances Haugen

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Sônia Guajajara

Stéphane Bancel

Emily Oster

Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai

Eileen Gu

Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo

Nan Goldin

Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni

Emmett Schelling

Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez