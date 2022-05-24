2 Muslim women among Time’s 100 ‘most influential people of 2022’

Two noted Muslim women— President Samia Suluhu Hassan and Afghanistan journalist Hoda Khamosh have been named among the 100 most influential people of 2022 by Time magazine on Monday.
Samia Suluhu Hassan
62-year-old Samia Suluhu Hassan is a Tanzanian politician who is serving as the sixth and current president of Tanzania.
She has given Tanzania a diplomatic face-lift after the isolation during the Magufuli era.
“President Samia Suluhu Hassan took office in March 2021, and her leadership has been well received. That year has made a big difference to Tanzania. A door has opened for dialogue between political rivals, steps have been taken to rebuild trust in the democratic system, efforts have been made to increase press freedom, and women and girls have a new role model,” wrote the magazine about the first female President in the history of Tanzania.
Hoda Khamosh
26-year-old Hoda Khamosh is a well-known women’s rights activist, journalist, and campaigner who has launched several public programs to raise awareness of issues related to women’s health.
“Before the Taliban returned, Khamosh visited schools to promote empowerment and broke taboos around women’s health issues. She wrote poetry, and spoke of running for President. After Kabul fell, Khamosh risked arrest among the many brave women publicly demanding their rights,” wrote Time.
As per media reports, Khamosh was one of six Afghan women who were invited to sit with Taliban officials as they made their first invited visit to a Western country since taking control of Afghanistan in August 2021 to discuss the humanitarian and economic situation in Afghanistan.
100 celebrities of the world have been included in it from different fields from business to politics. Adani Group chairperson Gautam Adani is also included in this list from India’s side. At the same time, the name of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who became popular all over the world after the Ukraine war, is also in this list.
Here is the full list
TITANS
- Gautam Adani
- Tim Cook
- Oprah Winfrey
- Christine Lagarde
- Michelle Yeoh
- Kris Jenner
- Andy Jassy
- Sally Rooney
- Hwang Dong-hyuk
- Sam Bankman-Fried
- Megan Rapinoe, Becky Sauerbrunn, and Alex Morgan
- Elizabeth Alexander
- David Zaslav
LEADERS
- Karuna Nundy
- Khurram Parvez
- Mia Mottley
- Volodymyr Zelenskyy
- Ketanji Brown Jackson
- Joe Rogan
- Xi Jinping
- Ursula von der Leyen
- Ron DeSantis
- Joe Biden
- Yoon Suk-yeol
- Vladimir Putin
- Olaf Scholz
- Samia Suluhu Hassan
- Kevin McCarthy
- Abiy Ahmed
- Kyrsten Sinema
- Gabriel Boric
- Letitia James
- Valeriy Zaluzhnyy
- Lynn Fitch
- Umar Ata Bandial
- Sun Chunlan
INNOVATORS
- Zendaya
- Taika Waititi
- Miranda Lambert
- Derrick Palmer and Chris Smalls
- Josh Wardle
- Michelle Zauner
- Demna
- Timnit Gebru
- Mike Cannon-Brookes
- Bela Bajaria
- Sevgil Musaieva
- Francis Kéré
- David Vélez
- Michael Schatz, Karen Miga, Evan Eichler, and Adam Phillippy
ARTISTS
- Simu Liu
- Andrew Garfield
- Zoë Kravitz
- Sarah Jessica Parker
- Amanda Seyfried
- Quinta Brunson
- Pete Davidson
- Channing Tatum
- Nathan Chen
- Mila Kunis
- Jeremy Strong
- Faith Ringgold
- Ariana DeBose
- Jazmine Sullivan
- Michael R. Jackson
ICONS
- Mary J. Blige
- Dmitry Muratov
- Issa Rae
- Keanu Reeves
- Adele
- Rafael Nadal
- Maya Lin
- Jon Batiste
- Nadine Smith
- Peng Shuai
- Hoda Khamosh
PIONEERS
- Candace Parker
- Frances Haugen
- Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson
- Sônia Guajajara
- Stéphane Bancel
- Emily Oster
- Valérie Masson-Delmotte and Panmao Zhai
- Eileen Gu
- Tulio de Oliveira and Sikhulile Moyo
- Nan Goldin
- Mazen Darwish and Anwar Al Bunni
- Emmett Schelling
- Cristina Villarreal Velásquez and Ana Cristina González Vélez
- Gregory L. Robinson