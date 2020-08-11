2 Nigerians arrested with 14.5 grams cocaine in Bengaluru

By Abdullah Fahad Published: 11th August 2020 3:34 pm IST
Bengaluru: Two Nigerian nationals have been arrested on Monday and 14.5 grams cocaine was recovered from them, said Sandeep Patil, Joint Commissioner of Police, Crime, Bengaluru.

The arrest and recovery were made by the Anti-Narcotics Wing in Agrahara area of Sampigehalli.

Patil said that the arrested Nigerian nationals were on a business visa.
2 two-wheelers, 3 mobile phones and a weighing machine were also seized.
The police said that the approximate value of the seized items is around Rs 3 lakhs.

The arrested persons have been identified as Christian Ozoemena Chimerie (20) and Okonkwo Benjamin Chukwudi (30).
Patil said that they used to get cocaine from some Nigerians and used to sell it to their customers.

