2 out of 3 Made in India Covid-19 vaccines are from Hyderabad: KTR

Hyderabad: Telangana Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that 2 out of 3 Indian made covid-19 vaccines are born out of the city of Hyderabad and it’s a matter of immense pride.

“It is a matter of immense pride that two indigenously made vaccines Covaxin and Corbevax are from Hyderabad. Also, both vaccines that are approved for children in India are from the city of Hyderabad as well. Further, Genome Valley continues to witness the expansion of several pharmaceutical companies,” he said.

Covaxin is produced by Bharat Biotech and Corbevax by Biological E. Limited, both based out of Hyderabad.

KTR further said that the state government understands the importance of the medical devices industry and will inaugurate 20 more companies along with the seven companies already up and running in the state.

The Minister inaugurated the 19th edition of the Bio Asia summit, a two-day annual flagship event of the Government of Telangana that is being held between February 24 and 25, 2022 in a virtual format.

Over 30,000 people from over 70 countries will virtually attend Asia’s largest Biotechnology and Life Sciences forum. Eminent speakers representing the state, industry, investors, and academia will attend BioAsia 2022.

The theme of the event is ‘Future Ready’, which focuses on exploring the industry’s current position and potential approaches and capabilities required for the future as the life sciences industry develops its growth strategy.

“I am delighted to share with you that the Life Sciences sector in the state of Telangana has attracted investments worth more than 6400 crores of rupees (850 million USD) from about 215 companies, both existing and new, and has created employment to more than 34000 people in the last one year alone. This is 200 per cent more than the investment attracted in the previous year which clearly underscores the growing role and impact of Hyderabad’s Life sciences ecosystem and the Telangana state’s endeavour to provide the required support to the sector,” he said.

KTR said that the importance of the city has gone up with major vaccine manufacturing companies coming from the pharma cluster in the city.