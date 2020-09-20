2 Pak soldiers killed in operation

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th September 2020 1:08 pm IST
2 Pak soldiers killed in operation

Islamabad, Sep 20 : Two Pakistani soldiers were killed during a security operation against militants in North Waziristan, an army statement said.

Without mentioning the time of the operation, the statement by the military’s media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Saturday night said that the armed offensive was carried out on an intelligence tip-off regarding the presence of militants in the district, reports Xinhua news agency.

Loss on the side of militants was not revealed by the statement which only added that the area of the operation was cordoned off for clearance.

Earlier on Saturday, the ISPR issued a statement about an operation against militants in southwest Balochistan province in which four terrorists were killed.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  We have firepower to break into top 5 in next 2 years, says Savita
Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close