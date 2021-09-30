2 Palestinians killed by Israeli soldiers in West Bank

A burnt car is seen in front of a damaged house that was hit by a rocket fired by the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas from Gaza towards Israel, amid the escalating flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence. Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/dpa/IANS

Ramallah: Two Palestinians, including a woman from the West Bank, were killed on Thursday by Israeli soldiers in two separate conflicts, Palestinian sources said.

Alaa Zayoud, 22, was killed by Israeli soldiers during clashes in the village of Burqin near the city of Jenin in northern West Bank, according to Palestinian medics and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), Xinhua news agency reported.

Clashes broke out in the village between Palestinian young men and Israeli soldiers after an Israeli army force stormed into the village on Thursday morning to arrest two Palestinians for carrying out attacks against Israel.

The raid was part of Israel’s plans to dismantle a military network that belongs to the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas).

Palestinian medical sources also said a 30-year-old Palestinian woman from Qabatya village west of Jenin was killed by Israeli soldiers in the old city in East Jerusalem.

In a press statement, the Israeli police said that the woman was shot dead when she tried to stab an Israeli police officers in the old city.

Tension in the West Bank has been mounting after five Palestinian militants were killed last week in crossfires with Israeli soldiers.

