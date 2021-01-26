2 pilots injured as Army chopper crash-lands

By IANS|   Published: 26th January 2021 6:56 am IST

Jammu, Jan 25 : Two pilots were injured after an Army Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) crash-landed inside a defence area on Monday evening in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, sources said.

An Army ambulance reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital. A fire tender was also sent to the accident scene.

The reasons for the crash landing of the chopper are being ascertained. Preliminary reports suggested that it could be due to a technical snag.

