2 students from Hyderabad cracked JEE Advanced exams 2020 under rank 100

Hyderabad: Two students from Hyderabad managed to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced exams, which were announced by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi on Monday. Hardik Rajpal, a student from Narayana Junior College, Madhapur, secured sixth rank in the Common Rank List (CRL), while Abdullah Mohammed from MS Education Academy managed to secure rank 92 in the OBC. Both the students managed to get ranks within the first 100 seats.

This year, a total of 1,60,838 candidates registered for the exam and 1,50,838 appeared of which 43,204 have qualified. Counselling 2020 process for admission in all the IITs, NITs, IIITs and other Government Funded Technical Institutes, which grant admission based on candidate’s JEE Advanced score is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, October 6. However, IIT-Delhi has not yet released the top 100 rankers list, wherein there may be more candidates from Telangana.

Apart from the two students from Hyderabad, many others are likely to have secured ranks below 1,000 and who aspire to get into the IIT’s, particularly IIT-Hyderabad. Mohd Sinan 1306 (OBC), Hisham Mohd Hanif 1423 (OBC), Ebadur Rehman 1426 (OBC), and several others students of MS Academy, for example, have scored under the 3,000 mark.

Mohd Lateef Khan, Chairman of MS Education Academy, said, “MS is the first minority institution to break into top 100 league of coveted IIT this year. We announced Rs.1 crore scholarship for deserving students who are facing financial issues during the pandemic.” Mohd Moazzam Hussain, Anwar Ahmed and Afzal Ur Rehman, the directors and managing directors of MS Academy were present while announcing the scholarship and felicitated the students.

Also, results for Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) ‘Engineering’ 2020 will be announced on October 6, Telangana State Council of Higher Education, (TSCHE) Chairman Papi Reddy said. “The Education Minister, Sabita Indira Reddy, will be release it at 3:30 pm on Tuesday,” he added. Around 1.43 lakh candidates applied for the engineering exam, while approximately 1.30 lakh attempted the same. The Council has also conducted EAMCET Agriculture exams to September 28, 29. Over 70,000 candidates from TS and AP have registered for the exam and around 60,000 attempted. The results for Agriculture and other streams are likely to be declared in the third week of October.